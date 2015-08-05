Netflix to offer unlimited maternity and paterity leave in child’s first year

Employees will also not be put on disability pay.

Netflix has a reputation for being cutting edge, and now they are offering a radical parental leave policy.

Netflix will offer unlimited maternity and paternity leave in the first year after a child’s birth or adoption, the company announced on Tuesday.

“We want employees to have the flexibility and confidence to balance the needs of their growing families without worrying about work or finances,” wrote Netflix chief talent officer Tawni Cranz in a blog post. “Netflix’s continued success hinges on us competing for and keeping the most talented individuals in their field.”

According to the blog post, parents can choose if they want to return to work full-time or part-time, and they will be paid normally, not on disability pay.

Netflix said they instituted the policy because “experience shows people perform better at work when they’re not worrying about home.”

A White House report from last year found that just 39 percent of workers reported being able to take paid leave at the birth of a child. Sixty percent of workers said they could take unpaid leave at the birth of a child.