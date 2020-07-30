New outdoor exhibit at Queens Botanical Art in the Garden displays works of six local artists

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

AnkhLave Arts Alliance Inc., a nonprofit that works to provide inclusive representation of people of diverse ethnicities within the contemporary art conversation, is partnering with Queens Botanical Garden for a new outdoor art exhibition displaying the works of six Queens-based artists.

The 2nd Annual AnkhLave Garden Project 2020 is currently on display in the garden until Tuesday, Sept. 8, featuring female artists of color — five immigrant artists and one first generation U.S. citizen.

By presenting artists and art-making in a nontraditional setting like the QBG, AnkhLave aims to promote artists of color who represent and reflect the garden’s visiting audience.

“We choose these spaces because they’re public spaces where people feel comfortable and the nature of the place where people can see themselves unwinding, versus presenting our artwork in galleries where it may not be seen by many different communities, because not everyone is privy in going to an art gallery for one reason or another,” said Dario Mohr, founder of AnkhLave Arts Alliance.

With a grant from the Queens Art Fund, AnkhLave had its artist fellows create social distanced installations in Queens Botanical Garden, which recently reopened its gates to the public.

“I’d like to thank the Queens Botanical Garden for having us, and our Artist Garden Project Fellows,” Dario said. “We are grateful to receive the grant and to be able to pay our artists for their time in creating the installations.”

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization reframed their entire project to be able to film the artists — from a social distance — in the garden interviewing them about their experience during quarantine while they set up their art installations.

A series of blogs will be available on the Queens Botanical Garden website for the public to view the interviews and work created by the artists.

Additionally, the organization is working on creating a documentary film to submit to film festivals, according to Dario.

The AnkhLave Garden Project 2020 artists include:

Asano Agarie Gomez, “Rosie”

Location: Across from the Annual Garden

Gomez is a Japanese born artist creating large-sized media sculptural paintings using fabric, pigment, sewing, painting and drawing. Gomez’s project is a rose garden which mimics nature while using artificial materials and bright colors in order to investigate the concept of “otherness” in relation to the garden environment. The juxtaposition between her use of the artificial and the garden environment highlights both the differences and commonality between the natural environment and the human creative experience.

Cecilia André, “Blossom” and “Rainbow Squared”