New tech startup ‘Hub’ opens near Grand Central station

Manhattan is getting a new “Hub” for tech startups.

The New York City Economic Development Corporation, along with the mayor’s office and other partners, on Tuesday launched The Hub at Grand Central Tech, a new incubator next to Grand Central Terminal.

At 50,000-square-feet, it’s the largest center for growing companies in New York, and is located in Facebook’s former headquarters at 335 Madison Ave., which also houses the GCT accelerator, the Build Grand Central co-working space, among other tech tenants.

The Hub@GCT was funded with a $2.5 million grant from the NYCEDC’s Urban Tech NYC initiative, $5 million from Millstein Properties, which owns 335 Madison, and has several corporate partners including GE, Microsoft and Lowe’s.

Companies using the space will have the opportunity to use The Hub’s partners as resources, according to a statement they released on Tuesday. Work stations range from desks to private offices and conference rooms.

“Our investment here is part of a bigger strategy to secure the space, train the talent and provide the infrastructure our tech ecosystem needs to thrive and compete,” Alicia Glen, deputy mayor for housing and economic development, said in the statement.

The Hub has been accepting applications from startups since April, but still has space available for those looking to apply now, according to a spokesperson. Information is available at hubatgct.com.