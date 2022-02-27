BREAKING: New York mask mandate in schools ends March 2

New York’s statewide mask mandate in schools will expire on Wednesday, March 2, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Sunday.

The state’s chief executive plans to lift the requirement as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations have dropped over the past month and following new guidance from Washington.

“My friends, the day has come. Today we are going to be announcing that we’ll be lifting the statewide mask requirement in schools,” Gov. Hochul said during a Feb. 27 press conference in Albany.

The rule change includes kids as young as 2-years-old in childcare centers, according to Hochul.

State officials chose Wednesday to give schools and PTAs enough time to get ready for the changes after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped its new guidance Friday to determine COVID-19 prevention measures.

The state will leave it up to local counties whether they still want to keep masks on inside schools, the governor said, especially in those areas of the Empire State where infection rates remain higher.

“We will allow them the flexibility to determine what’s best for their county,” Hochul said. “We would encourage them to take a look at this and follow the CDC but this will no longer be a mandate.”

The CDC now groups areas into three “community levels” with varying risk depending on infection rates, hospitalizations, and hospital bed capacity: low, medium, or high, and the agency only recommends indoor mask requirements at the high level.

Statewide COVID-19 infections have dropped from a peak of more than 90,000 in early January to 1,671 as of Saturday, Feb. 26, and the numbers have trended down for 51 days, according to the governor.

Cases among children aged 5-18 across a seven-day average plummeted from 14,167 on Jan. 10 to 229 on Feb. 26 — the lowest they’ve been since July.

Hospitalizations of New Yorkers that age group are also down from a peak of 38 on Jan. 8 to seven as of Saturday.

However, vaccination rates among the youngest eligible kids aged 5-11 continue to lag behind their older counterparts with only one in three having gotten two doses of shots, compared to almost three-quarters of 12-17-year-olds.

Masks will continue to be required in some settings, including healthcare and group home facilities, correctional facilities, public transit and airports, as well as shelters, but Hochul said the state might relax the rules there as well if the data warrant it.

“I’ve called for a review of our cases in these specific settings and within a short time we’ll have an analysis of whether or not, in fact, these are areas that remain vulnerable or whether or not there’s been a plateauing and then a decline in cases over a similar amount of time,” she said. “So I just want to make sure we have all the data available before we would end masks in these categories as well.”

Hochul earlier this month said she would wait until after the mid-winter break to determine whether to keep the indoor masking requirement, after letting mandate for face coverings inside businesses expire on Feb. 10.

New York City officials announced Friday that they will lift the outdoor mask mandate for schools Monday.