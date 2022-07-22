New York ranks 5th among US States with the most exotic animal fatalities

All About Cats has revealed some surprising information about New York state.

All About Cats ranked each state in order of how many fatal animal attacks it has had from 1990 to 2022. New York takes the number 5 spot on the list. With a total of 6 deaths from exotic animals, New York trails behind Florida, Pennsylvania, Texas, California and Illinois; in that respective order.

The fatalities were categorized into 6 different sections. Bears, big cats, elephants, marine, reptiles and others. Unfortunately in the past 32 years, we lost 1 New Yorker to an elephant, 2 New Yorkers to reptiles and 2 more New Yorkers to uncategorized exotic animals.

The elephant incident happened in a circus in 1993. While the other category includes deer and nilgai antelope.

Studies show that big cats, like tiger, lion, cougar and jaguar, are responsible for the most fatalities among all exotic animals across 12 different states. Yet dogs have caused the most fatalities with a total of 335 deaths, this only including data from the year 2000 – 2022. That puts them in the top spot for the most dangerous native animal in the US. Other native animals like alligators, bears, cougars, sharks, snakes, dogs and wolves all had data going back to 1970.

Still, mosquitos are the most dangerous animal in the entire world. As of 2018 they are responsible for 750,000 human deaths per annum.

To learn more check out All About Cats’ website.