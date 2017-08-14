New York Wheel work will likely resume with new construction firm, developer says

The developer said it plans to work with a company that built a similar observation wheel in Las Vegas.

The New York Wheel is spinning toward completion once again, the developer of an observation wheel in Staten Island announced Monday.

The developer, New York Wheel Owner LLC, said it planned to work with American Bridge Company, which built a similar observation wheel in Las Vegas.

The announcement comes a month after New York Wheel Owner LLC fired the design and construction firm, Mammoet-Starneth, citing repeated delays and rising costs.

New York Wheel Owner LLC said it is in “advanced negotiation” with American Bridge Company, and expects to soon have a new estimated debut date for the wheel, the firm’s spokeswoman, Cristyne Nicholas, said.

“As part of that transition, the cranes previously provided by Mammoet are not required and will be removed from the Project site in order to make way for replacement equipment,” Nichols said in a statement.

American Bridge Company was the general contractor for the Las Vegas High Roller, which at 550-feet tall, is currently the world’s tallest observation wheel. The New York Wheel aims to surpass the Las Vegas wheel and span 630 feet.

Heather Engbretson, a spokeswoman for American Bridge Company, said “We are very interested in the project and we’re currently in active discussions.”

She declined to comment further.

The New York Wheel has been delayed repeatedly since it was first announced in 2012. Initially, developers planned to finish the North Shore attraction in 2015, but that has since been pushed back to at least 2018. The estimated cost of the project has also grown from $230 million to $590 million.

The wheel hit an additional snag when Mammoet-Starneth threatened to leave the project in May, citing alleged payment issues.

New York Wheel Owner LLC in turn sued the group, claiming that Mammoet-Starneth had repeatedly jacked up the price while causing delays. The developer then fired Mammoet-Starneth last month.