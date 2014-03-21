Nor’easter headed toward NYC Tuesday

Thought we had conquered winter, hadn’t you? Well, guess what: There might be snow on the way next week.

There’s a 50 percent chance of snow Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, with a low pressure system moving southeast toward Long Island. However, the National Weather Service cautioned against freaking out too much yet, since the storm is still five days away. A nor’easter is simply a storm with wind coming from the northeast.

Temperatures on Saturday are expected to be in the lower 60s, and then drop down to a high of 44 on Sunday. The temperatures will fall even more on Monday and Tuesday, with highs reaching the 30s.

March storms are “not unprecedented,” said Lauren Nash of the National Weather Service. Remember, the famous Great Blizzard of 1888 was on March 11-14. And don’t forget the rare April 1982 blizzard, when 9.6 inches were recorded in Central Park.

This winter has been the fifth snowiest on record, with 57.4 inches total having fallen already. It’s unlikely it will top the snowiest winter, 1995-96, which had 76.5 inches.

Any advice from the National Weather Service? “Enjoy spring while you can,” Nash said.