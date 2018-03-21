News NYC blizzards: Five worst March snowstorms to hit the city, according to NWS The wind strength and level of visibility determine if a storm is considered a blizzard. A blizzard on March 12, 1888, dumped 21 inches on NYC. Photo Credit: NY Historical Society By Ivan Pereira and Nicole Brown ivan.pereira@amny.com, nicole.brown@amny.com @IvanPer4 Updated March 21, 2018 6:50 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Wednesday's snowstorm could dump more than 12 inches of snow on the city, the National Weather Service said, but it may not achieve blizzard status. Conditions for a blizzard include snow reducing visibility to .25 miles or less for 3 hours or longer and winds over 35 mph, the NWS said. Here’s a look back at the five worst March storms that were considered blizzards, according to the NWS. recommended reading Nor'easter blankets city in snow Parts of Queens and Staten Island saw around 14 inches of snow, the NWS said. March 12, 1888: This two-day blizzard, which dumped 21 inches on the city, was the worst to strike the city in March. March 8, 1941: Central Park saw roughly 18 inches of snow. March 4, 1960: A two-day nor’easter produced 14.5 inches of snow. March 5, 1981: A mix of rain and snow brought 8.6 inches of accumulation to the city, which turned out to be the biggest of several storms that took place during that month. March 13, 1993: The “Storm of the Century” generated 71 mph winds and nearly 11 inches of snow at LaGuardia Airport. By Ivan Pereira and Nicole Brown ivan.pereira@amny.com, nicole.brown@amny.com @IvanPer4 Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Your guide to winter storm terms and what they meanWant to know what a "bomb cyclone" is? We've got you covered. Who’s responsible for shoveling snow after a storm?: NYCuriousHow soon must snow be cleared? What if no one shovels? Your guide to the city's removal regulations. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.