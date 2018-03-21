Wednesday's snowstorm could dump more than 12 inches of snow on the city, the National Weather Service said, but it may not achieve blizzard status.

Conditions for a blizzard include snow reducing visibility to .25 miles or less for 3 hours or longer and winds over 35 mph, the NWS said.

Here’s a look back at the five worst March storms that were considered blizzards, according to the NWS.

March 12, 1888: This two-day blizzard, which dumped 21 inches on the city, was the worst to strike the city in March.

March 8, 1941: Central Park saw roughly 18 inches of snow.

March 4, 1960: A two-day nor’easter produced 14.5 inches of snow.

March 5, 1981: A mix of rain and snow brought 8.6 inches of accumulation to the city, which turned out to be the biggest of several storms that took place during that month.

March 13, 1993: The “Storm of the Century” generated 71 mph winds and nearly 11 inches of snow at LaGuardia Airport.