News Bronx iftar celebrates Ramadan in 'act of resilience' The annual event has become a celebration that brings Muslim and non-Muslim communities together. The city held the "Iftar in the City" event on St. Raymond Avenue in the Bronx Thursday evening. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated May 17, 2019 8:41 AM The city hosted its fourth annual "Iftar in the City" Thursday evening in the Bronx to commemorate Ramadan. The iftar, which is the meal Muslims eat to break their fasts during Ramadan at sundown, was held outside on St. Raymond Avenue, between Olmstead Avenue and Purdy Street, in Parkchester. The annual event has become a celebration that brings Muslim and non-Muslim communities together and shows a unified strength against Islamophobia and xenophobia, the city's Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) said. The theme of this year's event was "Building Community Power." "At a time when Muslim communities face an increased amount of discrimination and anti-Muslim rhetoric, the Iftar in the City offers a place where our vibrant NYC community can come together and honor our strength in diversity," said Carmelyn P. Malalis, commissioner and chair of the CCHR. First lady Chirlane McCray, who spoke at the event, said the celebration was an act of strength. "Tonight's iftar is an act of resilience and resistance, and represents what Ramadan is all about: hope, strength, connection and healing," McCray said in a statement.