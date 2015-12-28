NYC issues ‘Snow Alert’ for Monday, but forecasters aren’t predicting much snow

NYC gets prepared for snow, but forecasters say not much is headed our way.

The weather may be about to give New Yorkers a taste of a white winter — but probably only a taste.

The city has issued a “Snow Alert” for Monday, alerting Department of Sanitation workers to prepare for possible snowfall by loading salt spreaders and attaching plows to vehicles if needed.

But the National Weather Service says New Yorkers shouldn’t expect much in the way of snow.

Weather service meteorologist Brian Ciemnecki says a wintry mix may hit the city after 7 p.m., with sleet and rain and possibly snow. That could last an hour, and then transition to rainfall as the night goes on. He said there’s enough warm weather moving into the city that any snowfall is likely to be limited.

For updated information on the city’s response to the weather, go to www.nyc.gov/severeweather