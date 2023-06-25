All the colors of the rainbow: Thousands proudly march in NYC Pride parade

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Thousands of New Yorkers weathered rainy weather Sunday to spread positive vibes in celebration of one another’s freedom to be themselves at NYC Pride.

The 53rd annual Pride Parade embraced its theme of “Strength in solidarity” as the likes of Grand Marshal Billy Porter, Mayor Eric Adams, Senator Chuck Schumer, and Governor Kathy Hochul kicked off the proceedings from 26th Street and Fifth Avenue.

The event began with whistles and cheers after Hochul signed legislation marking the Big Apple as a safe haven for transgender youth and continued. Spectators celebrated with warm embraces and passionate kisses as confetti was fired from above.

“When we released our theme just a few months ago, there were about 200 anti-LGBTQIA+ plus bills in state legislatures all around this country. That number has grown to nearly 600. Our community is facing attacks, attacks against our youth, our trans family, so, we stand here in strength in solidarity to show who we are against all those who stand against us,” said Andre Thomas, co-chair of NYC Pride, during a pre-parade press conference.

Rainbow flags undulated on both sides of Fifth Avenue, leading all the way to and past the historical Stonewall Inn as motorcycle riders zoomed by in leather straps and Drag Queens waved from floats decked-out in ribbons. Roller skaters also dished out high fives while some marchers in bathing suits shot water into the jam-packed crowds.

Elation aside, organizers reminded attendees that Pride will always be a protest first, and that, no matter how many flags are burnt or torn down, more will be put up in their place. While the fight continues, advocates on Sunday drove home that those in the community who are struggling are never alone.

“There has been progress and we have a long way to go, but change has already happened. The change has already happened, that’s why the pushback is so severe, so, let’s try to remember that as we move forward so that we can fortify ourselves with grace, compassion, and kindness,” Grand Marshal Porter said.

Other 2023 Pride March Grand Marshals included asexual activist Yasmin Benoit, nonprofit leader AC Dumlao, activist Hope Gisell, and civil rights trailblazer Randolfe “Randy” Wicker.