NYC primary elections for Democratic House of Representative nominees to be held: What to know

Seven districts in NYC will vote in primary elections for Democratic House of Representative nominees.

New York Democrats can vote in the House of Representatives primary elections on Tuesday, June 28, 2016. The primaries will select the Democratic nominees who will run against Republicans in the elections on Nov. 8, 2016. There are no Republican primaries in the city on Tuesday.

You must be a registered Democrat to vote in the elections, as these are closed primaries.

If you’re registered to vote in the primaries, scroll down for some helpful information about the races.

How many congressional districts are in New York City?

There are 13 districts that represent parts of New York City. Districts 5 through 15 are completely in the city and two include parts of the city (District 3 includes parts of Queens and District 16 includes parts of the Bronx). Residents can check which district they live in and find their polling location on the NYC Board of Elections website.

Are there races in all the districts on Tuesday?

No, there are not races in every district. Here are the districts with races:

District 3 (Part of Queens)

Five candidates, North Hempstead Town Board member Anna Kaplan, former North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jon Kaiman, Suffolk County legislator Steve Stern, attorney and former Nassau County Executive Tom Suozzi and attorney Jonathan Clarke are running for incumbent Steve Israel’s seat. Israel is stepping down after 15 years in the House of Representatives.

District 5 (Part of Queens)

Incumbent Gregory Meeks is running against Ali Mirza, a former Director of Minorities and Women Business Enterprises in Nassau County.

District 7 (Parts of Brooklyn, Queens and Lower Manhattan)

Incumbent Nydia Velazquez is running against attorney Jeff Kurzon and attorney and banker Yungman Lee.

District 10 (Parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn)

Incumbent Jerrold Nadler is running against entrepreneur Mikhail Oliver Rosenberg.

District 12 (Parts of Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn)

Incumbent Carolyn Maloney is running against computer programmer Peter Lindner.

District 13 (Parts of upper Manhattan and the Bronx)

The most competitive race will occur in District 13, where incumbent Charles Rangel is stepping down after 45 years. There are eight candidates running for Rangel’s open seat: Former Assemb. Adam Clayton Powell, Assemb. Keith Wright, former Hillary Clinton official Suzan Cook, full-time parent and caregiver Mike Gallagher, state Sen. Adriano Espaillat, Assemb. Guillermo Linares, former political director at the Democratic National Committee Clyde Williams and chess player and publisher Sam Sloan.

District 15 (Part of the Bronx)

Incumbent Jose Serrano is running against community board member Leonel Baez.

Additional Reform Party Elections

There will also be primary elections for members of the Reform Party in districts 6, 8, 9, 12, 13 and 16. All the ballots will require voters to write in a candidate. The polling locations may differ from the Democratic Party polling locations, so members of the Reform Party should check the NYC Board of Elections website for their specific polling sites.