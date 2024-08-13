Yellow school buses sit outside PS K140 in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn in 2022.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police arrested an off-duty NYC school crossing guard in Harlem on Monday after an argument with a woman and her 11-year-old son.

Nadine Williams, 54, was taken into custody on Aug. 12 at around 5:47 p.m. within the confines of the 32nd Precinct while she was off-duty.

According to police sources, Williams was having a verbal dispute with a 29-year-old woman and her young son when she took out a can of mace and sparked a Taser, startling both victims.

It is unclear if Williams and the victim know each other.

Police said the weapons were only displayed and not used. Authorities could not confirm if someone called 911 about the incident, or how it was otherwise reported.

Williams was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

NYC school crossing guards are NYPD civilian employees. Williams has been suspended without pay.

The Department of Education declined to comment.

The investigation remains ongoing.