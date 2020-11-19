NYC's Sticky's Finger Joint adds new 'Pickle Rick' themed combo to the menu | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

“I turned myself into a pickle, Morty!” A New York City fast food chicken restaurant is offering a sandwich and drink based on an iconic cartoon character.

In honor of National Pickle Day last week, Miracle Seltzer partnered with the Adult Swim show “Rick and Morty” to create the Pickle Rick Seltzer, which released on Nov. 13. The New York City-based eatery Sticky’s Finger Joint is hosting the limited release of the seltzer and created their own menu item combo with the seltzer.

The seltzer, which is a combination of pickle juice seltzer, pays homage to an episode of “Rick and Morty” where Rick turns himself into a pickle to avoid going to family therapy. To pair with this new bubbly beverage, Sticky’s has created the Pickle Kicken Chicken Sandwich. The sandwich is prepared with Sticky’s salsa verde sauce, pickles, two chicken fingers and cray sauce (Fresh cilantro jalapeno dip) served up on a Martin’s Potato Bun.

The Pickle Kicken Chicken Sandwich is available for $8.27 by itself, with the sandwich and Pickle Rick seltzer combo available for $12. The seltzer is also available for $2.99 by itself, or available in a case for $23.88. The combo will be available until the end of the year.

The Pickle Kicken Chicken Sandwich and Pickle Rick Seltzer combo is available at all of its New York City and New Jersey locations. For more information or to order for pick-up or delivery, visit stickys.com.