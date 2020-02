Nearly half of the people surveyed said they would use public transit.

New York was the most popular choice for American travelers who said they will visit a major U.S. city this summer, according to a poll released by the American Public Transportation Association.

In a survey of 1,004 people, 11% chose New York as their destination of choice, beating out Miami and Washington, D.C. The APTA estimates 124 million Americans will visit a metropolis this summer.

Travelers to the country’s cities said they plan to use public transportation, citing its low cost.