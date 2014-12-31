NYC wants New Yorkers to pledge New Year’s resolution to help others

If there’s one New Year’s resolution that the city wants New Yorkers to keep in 2015, it’s this: to give more of their time lending a helping hand.

The mayor’s office launched an online campaign Wednesday that aims to register 2,015 new volunteers with NYC Service, the city’s community service engagement agency, by early 2015.” Mayor Bill de Blasio said there are too many people who are in need of help and a pledge of a few hours a week can go a long way.

“As we prepare to ring in the new year, I encourage all New Yorkers to commit to service in 2015—and make the resolution to volunteer a lifelong one. This is about lifting up your communities—simple as that,” he said in a statement.

The campaign will redirect people to nyc.gov/service, which links to non-profit organizations like New York Cares and ShapeUp NYC that have opportunities. In addition to providing the listings, the campaign will also stress the numerous advantages that volunteering provides.

“NYC Service is making it easy for New Yorkers to improve their communities, their health, and their happiness as we ring in 2015,” Paula Gavin, Chief Service Officer said in a statement. “They can start off the New Year with the commitment to do good for themselves and for their city.”