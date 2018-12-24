NYC weather: Clouds, chilly temps for Christmas Day

The rest of the week will remain cool and dry, per the weather service.

Hopes of a white Christmas in New York City have been dashed, as the National Weather Service predicts mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures for Tuesday.

Light snow and rain moved across the tristate area Monday morning, but most of the snowfall was north of the city, according to the weather service.

The clouds were expected to stick around Monday afternoon and into Christmas on Tuesday, with high temperatures in the mid-40s on both days.

Wednesday and Thursday were expected to be sunny with highs around 40 degrees, per the weather service. The next chance for rain won’t be until Friday.