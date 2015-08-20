Thunderstorms expected Thursday, heavy rain Friday

The dog days of August aren’t ending anytime soon.

Temperatures will stay in the 80s on Thursday, with thunderstorms likely later in the day and carrying over into Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Showers and thunderstorms could come as early as the afternoon, but they are most likely to hit after 7 p.m. Heavy rain is likely on Friday, with up to an inch of rain falling in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Even with the heavy rain, temperatures are expected to stay in the 80s. Thursday will have a high temperature around 85, and Friday has an expected high of 81.

The normal high temperature for Central Park for Aug. 20 is 82 degrees.