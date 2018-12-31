NYC weather: Rain hits city on New Year’s Eve

For anyone planning to go to the Times Square ball drop, umbrellas are not allowed.

Rain fell on the city on New Year’s Eve. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Stephanie Keith

Rain began falling in the city Monday afternoon and was expected to continue throughout the New Year’s Eve festivities, the National Weather Service said.

The precipitation will likely fall until around 4 a.m. Tuesday, the weather agency predicts.

Umbrellas are not allowed at the Times Square ball drop, so anyone planning to attend should be prepared to stand in the rain as they ring in the new year.

The temperature, however, will at least be much warmer than last year’s celebration, the NWS said.

The high on Monday was predicted to be 49 degrees. Overnight, the temps will still be in the mid-40s, the weather service said. At the start of 2018, the mercury was recorded at just 9 degrees in Central Park.

After the rain tapers off, Tuesday is forecast to be mostly sunny. Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s.