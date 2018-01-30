City sees about 1.5 inches of snow with chance of more, NWS says

Central Park got .9 inches, while Sheepshead Bay and Jackson Heights got 1.5, the NWS said.

New Yorkers woke up to a dusting of snow Tuesday morning, as temperatures continued to drop from Monday.

Most of the city saw about an inch to an inch and half of snow, the National Weather Service said. The latest snow totals from the NWS said Central Park got .9 inches, Sheepshead Bay and Jackson Heights got 1.5, and Whitestone got 1.8.

There’s about a 30 percent chance of more snow Tuesday afternoon, mainly after 3 p.m., the NWS said. It should clear by around 9 p.m., according to the weather agency.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 35 degrees, according to the NWS. A slight warmup should arrive Thursday when temps will reach the mid-40s again.

Rain is also expected later in the week, according to the NWS. There’s a 60 percent chance of rain Thursday night, which could turn into a mix of rain and snow after 4 a.m.

Snow could continue Friday morning, but will likely stop by around 7 a.m., according to the NWS. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s during the day.

Saturday is expected to have a high of 31 degrees.