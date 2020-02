The rain is not going away Sunday or Monday.

Rain and possible thunderstorms are expected Sunday night and Monday, the National Weather Service said.

A flash flood watch was in effect for the metropolitan Sunday afternoon, according to the NWS.

Temperatures were in the 70s Sunday, reaching a high of 77 degrees. Monday will be about the same, with a predicted high of 81 degrees, the NWS said.

There’s a less chance of rain on Tuesday and the weather should clear up by Wednesday, the NWS said.