NYC weather: Rain, warmer temps on tap for weekend

That spring coat is going to get a little more mileage this weekend. But you might want to pack your umbrella.

Saturday started off with patchy, dense fog that posed dangerous driving conditions through the early afternoon, the National Weather Service said. Although rain was initially expected earlier in the day, meteorologist Faye Barthold said heavier bands wouldn’t hit the city until around 6:30-7 p.m.

The rain is predicted to last through part of the night, with thunderstorms possible before 10 p.m. The storm will then taper off and clouds are expected to clear out overnight.

Things return to normal on Sunday when a cold front will dip temperatures to no more than 46 degrees, but it will be sunny.