NYC weather: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect Monday

Showers are expected to start around 4:30 or 5 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Rain is expected to start after 4 p.m., probably around 4:30 or 5, meteorologist Jay Engle said. Strong winds and thunderstorms are possible, he added.

While the severe thunderstorm watch is until 8, showers are expected to continue throughout the evening until around midnight or 1 a.m., Engle said.

The agency urges everyone to be careful when walking, driving or biking during this time.

Temperatures Monday reached the mid-90s, but with the heat index felt even higher, Engle said.

The NWS predicts temperatures will drop slightly Tuesday and Wednesday. It will also be less humid, Engle said.