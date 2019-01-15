New Yorkers should bundle up but enjoy the relatively calm weather this week — a storm is expected to wallop the city next weekend.

Temperatures in New York City will hover right around normal for this time of the year, experts said. Tuesday's high is expected to be in the upper 30s and Wednesday should top out around 40 degrees.

The average high for this time of year is 38, said Dan Pydynowski, a meteorologist with AccuWeather.

"A lot of the week ahead looks pretty calm, and temperatures not far from average," Pydynowski said. "In mid-January, we basically bottom out with our lowest normal temperatures."

Thursday will turn a bit colder with temperatures staying in the low- to mid-30s, according to the NWS, with an 80 percent chance of snow showers at night.

But Pydynowski said a significant storm that will start in the central Plains on Friday and move east on Saturday and into Saturday night could hit the city with snow or rain before temperatures take a downward turn.

"It looks like there’s going to be a pretty significant storm … hard to say whether it would be rain or snow or both for us," he said. "The one thing we’re confident of is that behind it there is going to be a blast of arctic air … so it is going to turn much colder."