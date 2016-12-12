NYC weather: Snow, rain and cold temperatures predicted, NWS says

The light snow showers and flurries New Yorkers saw on Sunday evening became rain by Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. There was no accumulation of snow.

The rain is expected to taper off Monday afternoon, the NWS said.

Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 40s Monday, but that won’t last through the week. Colder weather is on the radar for Thursday into Friday, the NWS predicts, with highs in the 20s for both days.

There is also a 30 percent chance of snow showers on Thursday night.