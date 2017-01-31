NYC weather: Snow to hit city Tuesday, meteorologists say

Snow will fall into the afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service said.

New York City is expected to get 1 inch of snow Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Earlier reports had looked like we might get as many as two inches, but snowfall isn’t expected to be more than an inch, maybe an inch and a half, meteorologist Joe Pollina said Tuesday afternoon.

Snow began to fall in the late morning, and meteorologist Faye Barthold said it will continue through the afternoon and into the evening. It will dwindle out at night, the weather agency predicts.

By the afternoon, parts of the Bronx and Queens had seen the most snowfall, at an inch and a half, per the NWS. By 4 p.m., Central Park had seen .9 inches.

Temperatures on Tuesday will stay in the 30s. Overnight, the low is 33 degrees, but Wednesday is expected to be warmer, with a high of 45 degrees.

Wednesday will be dry and partly sunny, Barthold said.