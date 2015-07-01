July kicks off with thunder, lightning storms

But it will clear up by the long weekend!

There were early morning showers on Wednesday, July 1. Photo Credit: Governors Club via Facebook

July kicked off with rain, thunderstorms and lightning early Wednesday, with more on the way before the skies clear for the long weekend.

Thunder and lightning storms started around 4 a.m. Wednesday, with close to 4/10ths of an inch of rain falling in Central Park between 4 and 5 a.m. The storm system then headed east to Long Island and eastern Connecticut.

There are still scattered showers in the area, and there are still chances for showers and thunderstorms later in the day, said National Weather Service meteorologist Faye Barthold.

There were some early morning delays on the subway, with delays on the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, A and C trains. Amtrak, meanwhile, suspended service between Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. due to the severe weather.

The skies are expected to clear on Wednesday, with a forecast of mostly sun and a high near 84 on Thursday. There’s a chance of rain on Thursday night, with Friday expected to be sunny with a high around 79.