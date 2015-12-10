NYC weather will remain warm, AccuWeather says, at least for now

White Christmas? Ha! Who are you kidding, with these temperatures?

It may take a miracle for New York to experience a white Christmas this year, as the unseasonably warm weather doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon.

In fact, AccuWeather Meteorologist John Gresiak said it is going to get warmer before it gets colder. And Sunday’s current forecast high of 66 degrees would be a record, he said — the current record high for that day is 64.

“Right now almost the whole country is above normal temperature-wise,” Gresiak said. “There really isn’t any cold weather to be found … relative to normal. It’s all kind of stuck up in Alaska and northwest Canada right now. It has a long way to go to get here.”

Gresiak said cooler weather should hit the city by the beginning of next week but even then it will reach the 50s. More cold air should arrive around the end of next week and on into the week after.

But don’t expect snow any time soon.

“It does not look like at this point its going to be continuously cold,” he said. “Some of it does have to do with El Nino.”

Colder air will probably hit eventually though, Gresiak said.

“I doubt we will get through the winter without dipping down into at least the 20s,” he said. “As far as teens go, maybe.”