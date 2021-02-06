Quantcast
New York City under winter storm warning for Super Bowl Sunday | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Weather

New York City under winter storm warning for Super Bowl Sunday

By
0
comments
Posted on
Get those shovels and brooms out again. Another half-foot of snow is expected to fall on New York City on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.
Photo by Dean Moses

Up to a half-foot of snow could touch down upon New York City on Super Bowl Sunday from a fast-moving winter storm that’s expected to blitz the five boroughs tomorrow.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the city, Long Island, northwestern New Jersey and coastal Connecticut from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 7. 

Unlike the nor’easter that dumped nearly 18 inches of snow on the city over a two-day period earlier this week, this snowmaker isn’t likely to take its time. The National Weather Service expected the first flakes to fall in the area on or about 9 a.m. Sunday, but could taper off by about kickoff of Super Bowl LV on Sunday night, just before 6:30 p.m.

Who is AOC? With US Congress member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Schneps Connects

Snowfall rates are expected to be heavy at times during the day, possibly reaching between 1 and 2 inches per hour, in some spots. The exact amount of snow depends on the track of the storm, with totals being on the higher side if the storm moves closer to the coast, according to the National Weather Service. 

Eastern Long Island could get the most snowfall, with up to 9 inches of the white stuff expected.

No major coastal flooding or strong winds are expected with this storm.

The city’s Emergency Management department advises all to exercise caution if traveling during the storm. The Sanitation Department, which has been busy all week clearing out the snow from the earlier storm, is now gearing up to respond to Sunday’s snowfall.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC