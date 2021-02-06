New York City under winter storm warning for Super Bowl Sunday | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Up to a half-foot of snow could touch down upon New York City on Super Bowl Sunday from a fast-moving winter storm that’s expected to blitz the five boroughs tomorrow.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the city, Long Island, northwestern New Jersey and coastal Connecticut from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 7.

Unlike the nor’easter that dumped nearly 18 inches of snow on the city over a two-day period earlier this week, this snowmaker isn’t likely to take its time. The National Weather Service expected the first flakes to fall in the area on or about 9 a.m. Sunday, but could taper off by about kickoff of Super Bowl LV on Sunday night, just before 6:30 p.m.

Snowfall rates are expected to be heavy at times during the day, possibly reaching between 1 and 2 inches per hour, in some spots. The exact amount of snow depends on the track of the storm, with totals being on the higher side if the storm moves closer to the coast, according to the National Weather Service.

Eastern Long Island could get the most snowfall, with up to 9 inches of the white stuff expected.

No major coastal flooding or strong winds are expected with this storm.

The city’s Emergency Management department advises all to exercise caution if traveling during the storm. The Sanitation Department, which has been busy all week clearing out the snow from the earlier storm, is now gearing up to respond to Sunday’s snowfall.