NYPD and K9 Glory visit Bronx school for Community Helpers Week

Officers from the NYPD’s Health and Wellness Unit joined K9 Glory to visit students at the International Institute for the Brain on Oct. 12 to discuss how they keep the public safe.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police brass mobilized cops all over the five boroughs last week to manage elevated security threats as the war in Israel worsened. Up against one of the busiest schedules in department history, officers still managed to find time to make a special presentation to Bronx children with disabilities.

Officers from the NYPD’s Health and Wellness unit along with Sergeant Aaron Lohman and K9 Glory visited students at the International Institute for the Brain (iBRAIN) on Oct. 12 to discuss how they keep the public safe.

Located at 403 East 191st Street, the institute serves students ages 5-21 living with brain injuries or brain-based disorders in intimate class settings. Through these classes, those with special needs receive language therapy, physical therapy and more during individually tailored sessions. They are also treated to special visits — like last week’s from the NYPD and one of its beloved canines.

During “Community Helpers Week,” the cops visited a classroom of about 10 youngsters, where they discussed day-to-day responsibilities of being a cop and the importance of keeping New Yorkers safe, especially in times of trouble. But the cops said they learned just as much from their audience.

“I think the visit by NYPD members changed some people’s opinions on cops for the better. And I think some people’s opinions of disabled persons changed as well,” said special education teacher James Mathieson.

Despite their best efforts, the officers were completely overshadowed by four-legged cop Glory. Serving in the department as a therapy dog, Glory brought smiles to students as the pup leapt up face-to-face and paws to hands with excited children. Wagging her tail, Glory made sure to greet each child, even jumping onto the handles of their wheelchairs to give them a lick on their faces.

“When Therapy K9 Glory comes with us for visits, she always steals the show,” Sergeant Aaron Lohman said.

iBRAIN’s ultimate goal is to assist families across the globe to find the access to medical care and treatment for brain injuries and brain-based disorders, with the hope of one day finding a cure.