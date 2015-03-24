Cat wanders into NYPD precinct, earns Twitter jokes

“Frankie” went to stay with a rescue organization while police try to locate his family.

Washington Heights officers avoided a “cat-astrophe” Tuesday by finding a temporary home for a kitty that wandered into Manhattan’s 34th Precinct on Monday, seemingly lost.

The gray and white cat, now named Frankie after the father of the officer who found him, went to stay with a rescue organization while police try to locate his family.

Officer Andrea DiNella held Frankie, who stared wide-eyed at the camera, for a photo the Washington Heights precinct posted on Twitter on Monday afternoon. The cat was clean and did not appear to be lost.

Police said DiNella named the cat after her dad because her father had one that looked just like him.

Frankie went to stay with a friend of DiNella, who is connected with the rescue organization Adore-a-Bullie Paws and Claws. “He is super sweet and lots of fun!” the rescue organization wrote on its Facebook page. “Please help Frankie stay out of jail by applying for him today!”

Frankie will be put up for adoption by March 31 if his original owner can’t be located.

“I just told him it’s National Puppy Day,” the precinct’s official Twitter posted. “He got a little catty about it.”