Top Cop Sewell heads to Brooklyn neighborhood for chat on crime with local residents

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell took her top executive staff into Brooklyn Tuesday to discuss crime prevention as the top cop decided to meet with the community.

Sewell met with top brass inside Bedford Stuyvesant’s Restoration Plaza on the morning of Feb. 21, convening on several issues facing the area, such as crime prevention. According to a source who attended the meeting, Sewell looked to forgo the conference at police headquarters in Lower Manhattan and instead take the staff members directly to the impacted community so they could have a better understanding of the issues at hand.

While the meeting also focused on the future of Bed-Stuy and the NYPD’s efforts to boost public safety there, the source did not go into details on specifics. However, amNewYork Metro learned that Sewell was not content with simply meeting with police staff about the neighborhood; she also endeavored to find out concerns directly from residents.

Sewell joined Community Affairs officers from the 79th Precinct for a meet-and-greet along Fulton Street. The top cop stopped inside local businesses such as delis and other storefronts in which she heard suggestions and concerns from those who reside in the area.

She also greeted passersby on the sidewalk, shaking hands and sharing pleasantries with New Yorkers.

Sewell also brought those from the meeting along on the trek in order to gain a better understanding of locals’ needs. The information she gleaned from them, those at the meeting said, would be used by the police commissioner in the future.