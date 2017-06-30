NYPD cruiser, car crash in Bed-Stuy leaves several injured, cops say

Two officers were among the injured, cops said.

An NYPD car and a white sedan crashed in Bed-Stuy Thursday night, leaving six people injured, cops say. Photo Credit: iStockphoto

Six people, including two police officers, were injured when an NYPD cruiser and a car collided in Bed-Stuy Thursday night, the NYPD said.

A cop car and a white sedan crashed near 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Willoughby and Marcy avenues, police said.

All six occupants of the vehicles suffered minor injuries. The two police officers were taken to Methodist Hospital for treatment following the crash, police say.

Photos from the scene obtained by NBC showed both vehicles sustained front-end damage.

The officers were responding to a call at the time, said police, but they couldn’t provide further information. The cause of the crash is not yet known.