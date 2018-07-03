Two NYPD officers were suspended after they allegedly failed to investigate a 911 call about a person in need, leaving a man bleeding on the ground in Brooklyn.

Robert Fason, 44, and another man, 43, were assaulted by three other men outside a bar on Broadway, near Eldert Street, in Bushwick on Saturday at about 3:30 a.m., police said. One of the suspects shot Fason in the torso and the other man in the neck.

The 43-year-old man was taken to an area hospital in critical, but stable, condition, police said. But Fason somehow walked several blocks from where the shooting happened and collapsed in front of a home on Decatur Street, between Saratoga Avenue and Thomas S Boyland Street.

Police were called to the location, but the responding officers didn’t get out of their car, NYPD Chief Rodney Harrison said Monday. The officers reported the job as “unnecessary,” Harrison said.

“The officers were suspended due to a lack of investigation, proper investigation,” he said at a news conference. An investigation into exactly what happened was ongoing, he added.

Other officers responded to another 911 call at about 6:25 a.m. and found Fason, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NYPD released photos of the three suspects, who fled in a white two-door sedan, on Sunday.