NYPD hunting Cobble Hill suspect accused of trying to wrap cord around woman’s neck, rape her

Police were searching for a man on Wednesday who tried to rape a 45-year-old woman in Cobble Hill.

The woman, who was not identified, first met the suspect when she was sitting on a bench in front of a deli on Smith Street, near Bergen Street, at about 5 a.m. on Tuesday. He chatted her up and offered to buy her soda and cigarettes, police said.

The woman agreed and walked with him to a Rite Aid store on the corner of Court Street and Atlantic Avenue. But when they left the convenience store and walked a block away, the man attacked.

He tried to slip a black cord around the woman’s neck and tried to take her clothes off with a knife, police said. The woman screamed and the suspect, described as about 30 years old, ran down Pacific Street toward Boerum Place.

The suspect, captured on surveillance video from the convenience store, is about 5-feet-4-inches and was wearing a black leather vest with studs on the back, jeans and black cowboy boots.