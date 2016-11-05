NYPD sergeants shot, 1 fatally, in Bronx’s Van Nest neighborhood

NYPD investigators look for evidence on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, at the spot where a shootout took place Friday between NYPD officers and a suspect in the Van Nest neighborhood of the Bronx. Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

The man police say is responsible for killing an NYPD sergeant Friday afternoon fired the first shot in what led to a total of 20 rounds spent at the Bronx scene, according to a preliminary assessment released by an NYPD official.

Manuel Rosales, 35, used a .45 caliber handgun to shoot Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo, 41, in the head and chest as several officers closed in on him on a street in the borough’s Van Nest neighborhood shortly before 3 p.m., officials said.

Rosales also shot and wounded another sergeant, 30-year-old Emmanuel Kwo, police said. A police spokesman said Kwo was released from Jacobi Medical Center on Friday night after being treated for gunshot wounds to his leg.

Authorities on Saturday morning were still tracing the weapon Rosales used as the force investigation division conducts an analysis of the shooting scene, police said.

Kwo and Tuozzolo were fired upon by Rosales, who police said had an extensive rap sheet, while responding to a report that he had broken into his estranged wife’s home in the Van Nest neighborhood, according to officials.

Cops received a 911 call about 2:45 p.m. that Rosales had broken into his 29-year-old wife’s Beach Avenue apartment, armed with a gun. Their 3-year-old son, a 13-year-old child and a 50-year-old woman were also in the home at the time.

Rosales fled the scene in a red Jeep before cops arrived, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said. Police encountered Rosales about a half-mile from the original call, at 2:52 p.m., outside 1575 Bronx River Ave. There, Rosales opened fire on police with the .45-caliber semi-automatic, and cops returned fire.

Patrick Lynch, president of the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, said a 25-year-old rookie who fired on Rosales had been on the street in field training for just three days.

“His training kicked in,” Lynch said. “He saw a gun come out that window and rounds start being fired and fellow police officers, a sergeant, go down. He responded like a professional with 30 years, meanwhile he has three days. He did well.”