NYU to expand engineering school in Downtown Brooklyn

The building at 370 Jay St. will include state-of-the-art labs and classrooms.

Next stop, the future!

NYU is moving into the former MTA headquarters in Downtown Brooklyn this fall, adding 500,000 square feet for its engineering school, the university said Thursday.

The building at 370 Jay St. will include state-of-the-art labs and classrooms for the Tandon School of Engineering.

The new building will nearly double the size of the school.

The university hopes the new facility will appeal to the growing number of startups and tech companies in the area, according to NYU Executive Vice President Bob Berne.

“This will have transformative implications for not only the University but also for Brooklyn,” he said in a statement.

The top floors of the building will be dedicated to NYU’s Center for Urban Science and Progress, which will use data science to analyze and improve urban issues.

The school also started renovating Tandon’s Rogers Hall in Downtown Brooklyn and will update its chemical and biomolecular engineering, civil and urban engineering, and mechanical and aerospace engineering departments.

Both facilities will be able to take on 40 new faculty members and researchers and 1,100 more students.