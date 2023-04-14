Upcoming online guide aims to make finding NYC’s women-owned cannabis brands easier

A new online directory is coming to help New Yorkers find women-own cannabis brands as well as weed-centric fun experiences and deals.

As New York City continues to grant more licenses to marijuana retailers, A Kind Fine Guide, created by A Kind Fine World, is looking to make it easier to find the women-owned brands that are being lost in the shuffle. The online guide will serve primarily as a tool for New Yorkers to search for cannabis brands and products without any stigma while marketing toward women.

According to the team at A Kind Fine World, women are the fastest-growing consumer in the cannabis space, despite the lack of marketing of many cannabis-related products for this demographic and that only 15% of licenses are going to women-owned businesses. When you log on to A Kind Fine Guide, the site boasts a sleek, clean design that isn’t plastered with marijuana leaves or bright greens, making it a more approachable guide for finding exactly what you’re looking for.

Though the directory is not going to exclude brands that are not owned by women, A Kind Fine Guide is going to gear toward those businesses first because they are often underrepresented. Some of the participating women-owned brands include Her Highness, Tribe Tokes, Puff Cards, Potency710, BurnerBabe, Tonic, and Unify Retreat, a women-owned cannabis-friendly hotel, and the site will continue to add more brands and stores as they become available. Union Square Travel Agency dispensary has also recently signed on to join the guide.

The team at A Kind Fine World notes that the site is not just about finding places that sell smokeable or ingestable cannabis products. For those who don’t care to partake in THC, there are plenty of CBD vendors and products to choose from, including home and self-care items to peruse through.

In addition to curating cannabis brands, A Kind Fine Guide is also offering curated outings for those who are looking for cannabis-infused experiences throughout the city. The site is committing to creating awesome, offline activities for New Yorkers to enjoy, such as grabbing your preferred cannabis product and checking out an art show, followed by dinner and dessert.

A Kind Fine Guide will officially launch online at www.akindfineworld.com on April 20.