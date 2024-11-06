Parents of Harlem child found starved to death arraigned on indictment as their other malnourished children remain hospitalized

Detectives in Harlem have arrested and charged the mother of a 4-year-old boy found dead in her home on Sunday night after three other missing children were reported missing, authorities said.

The parents of a Harlem boy found starved to death last month were arraigned on a criminal indictment Wednesday.

Laron Modlin, 25, and Nytavia Ragsdale, 26, were arraigned on Nov. 6 in a Manhattan courtroom for the Oct. 13 death of their 4-year-old son, Jah’meik Modlin.

According to statements made on the record, Modlin called 911 at around 7:42 p.m. from the home on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and 144th Street telling authorities that his son was unresponsive. When EMS arrived, they found the tot, who only weighed 19 pounds and had less than zero percent on the growth chart for children his age.

Jah’meik was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at around 5:50 a.m. the next day. He suffered from malnutrition, dehydration, and starvation, and at the time of his death, he had almost no body fat.

Court documents allege that the parents not only actively starved Jah’Meik but also three other children, ages 5, 6, and 7. The pair reportedly turned the refrigerator — containing produce — toward the wall so the kids could not open it, and used zip ties clock cabinet doors. However, the bedroom where the youngsters lived was the stuff of nightmares.

“The death of Jah’Meik Modlin, an innocent four-year-old child, is a tragedy that has scarred this city. That he died a slow and painful death, starving alongside his older siblings, somehow isolated in the heart of Harlem, is a stain on our collective conscience,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. “Today, his parents are indicted for allegedly killing him through extreme physical neglect and persistent abuse with depraved indifference for his life.”

Inside of the three-bedroom apartment one room–the only one with a lock on the outside–was completely covered in fecal matter on the floors and walls (at children’s height).

The furnishings inside this deplorable living space were broken, and only a mattress propped onto its side was covered in feces. None of the rooms had doorknobs.

Reports show that Jah’Meik and his siblings were not seen at school or by a physician for over two years, and interactions with family and friends were limited to phone/video chats. According to the District Attorney’s office, the children were kept in complete isolation to avoid suspicion of their grotesque living situation.

The siblings who were hospitalized were found to have layers of dirt and feces matted to their hair and skin. Prosecutors said they were in such terrible condition due to malnutrition that they displayed limited motor skills and could not even feed themselves.

“Our Child Abuse Bureau is working diligently to secure justice for Jah’Meik and to support his three siblings during this immensely difficult process,” Bragg added. “If you are aware of severe neglect or abuse, please call 911 in an emergency, or contact us at 212-335-4308.”