Police ID man wanted for shooting at officers over the weekend

There is a $12,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Cell phone. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Pool

Police identified a man yesterday, four days after he allegedly shot at officers in Elmhurst.

Cristian Mosquera, 20, allegedly raised his gun and fired at a uniformed sergeant and officer who were responding to a report of men trespassing in the back of a Lamont Avenue apartment building just after 1:45 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Officers saw Mosquera allegedly running and firing at another man. They then got out of their marked police car and told the Mosquera to stop, but he allegedly turned toward them and fired at them. Police returned fire, but Mosquera was able to get away.

There is a $12,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of Mosquera.

No one was hit in the shooting. Police recovered a .22 caliber handgun at the scene, they said belonged to Mosquera.

Mosquera is described as 5’4″ and 120 pounds, police said.