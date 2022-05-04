Police investigating Brooklyn shooting that left woman gravely injured

Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman critically injured in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning.

At around 2:30 a.m. on May 4, officers responded to a call regarding a woman shot in the lobby at 1566 Sterling Place. Upon their arrival, police found an 18-year-old woman who had been shot in the head.

Police say that a building resident found the victim and called 911. The victim was rushed to Kings County Hospital in critical to grave condition.

At this time, the NYPD could not provide details on a potential suspect or motive behind the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.