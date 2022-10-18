Midtown subway creep gropes woman on station stairwell

Detectives in Manhattan are searching for a subway creep who sexually harassed a woman inside a Midtown station last week.

According to police, a 63-year-old woman was finishing her commute at around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 and was leaving the West 50th Street and Broadway station when the creep struck.

Law enforcement sources said the woman had just stepped off a South Ferry-bound 1 train and was scaling the staircase toward the exit when a man allegedly approached her from behind and clutched her rear end.

Authorities said the unidentified man then swiftly fled, pushing his way up the stairs and onto a South Ferry-bound 1 train where he made his escape. The victim was physically unharmed.

MTA surveillance footage shows the suspect fleeing the area. Police describe him as approximately 5’7″ tall with a dark complexion and close-cut hair. He was wearing a black jacket and white t-shirt with blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.