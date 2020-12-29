DEVELOPING: Police shoot machete-welding man in Brooklyn following bloody assault | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police officers were involved in a shooting incident in Brooklyn for the second night in a row, taking aim at a machete-wielding man after he allegedly mangled a woman and her pet on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a 911 call at around 6:17 p.m. on Dec. 29 in Brownsville, to deal with reports of a man attacking people with a machete.

Units arrived at Strauss Street and Dumont Avenue to discover a woman and her pet dog being hacked away by a deranged man, leaving both the animal and victim with serious lacerations and missing fingers.

Ralph Marrero, an eyewitness to the incident, told amNewYork Metro that he dialed 911 after seeing a “crazed man” attacking motorists by Betsy Head Park.

“He blocked the road, when they slowed down to see what’s going on, he started attacking them through the driver’s side window,” Marrero said.

After witnessing several attacks, Marrero dialed 911. During this time, the suspect spotted a woman walking her dog and immediately began the attack. According to Marrero, the suspect began wildly slashing at the victim and her pet between two parked cars.

Marrero could only watch in fear alongside his 11-year-old son. But as soon as police arrived, he alerted them to the slasher.

“When the police came, he started approaching the police swinging the machete. I yelled ‘shoot him’,” Marrero exclaimed.

The assailant was downed with a single bullet before officers began resuscitation attempts. Both the victim and the suspect were rushed to a Kings County Hospital.

Officers cordoned off the scene and redirected traffic away from Dumont Avenue and Strauss Street while Emergency Services scoured the area in search of the dog walker’s missing fingers.

“She was covered in blood, missing her fingers, her arm was hanging but she was comforting her dog,” Marrero said with a trembling voice.

Cops have had a rough holiday week in Brooklyn. On Monday, an officer shot a suspect who charged at them during a gun arrest in East Flatbush and appeared to reach in his waistband for something; it turned out that he was unarmed.

And on Christmas Eve night, a member of the 77th Precinct was shot in the back by a suspect in a domestic violence incident in Weeksville. The perpetrator was arrested without further incident, and the officer managed to survive his injuries thanks to his bulletproof vest.

This is a developing story. We will update when more information becomes available.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.