There was a possible police-involved shooting on the Lower East Side Friday morning.

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
The NYPD was investigating a possible police-involved shooting on the Lower East Side Friday morning, a spokesman said. 

A man was shot in the vicinity of Cherry Street and Pike Slip shortly after 7 a.m., police said. His condition was not immediately clear. 

The circumstances around the shooting were being investigated. 

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

