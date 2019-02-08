News NYPD investigating possible police-involved shooting in Manhattan A man was shot on the Lower East Side Friday morning, police said. There was a possible police-involved shooting on the Lower East Side Friday morning. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated February 8, 2019 8:45 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email The NYPD was investigating a possible police-involved shooting on the Lower East Side Friday morning, a spokesman said. A man was shot in the vicinity of Cherry Street and Pike Slip shortly after 7 a.m., police said. His condition was not immediately clear. The circumstances around the shooting were being investigated. Check back with amny.com for updates on this developing story. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.