Gov. Andrew Cuomo plans to give more details Monday afternoon on the changes slated for the city’s public housing system.

As part of the state budget agreement, Albany provided NYCHA with an additional $250 million — beyond the current pool of $300 million — for repairs at its buildings, and called for the creation of an independent monitor that would oversee all construction projects. The monitor would be chosen by the City Council and a tenants panel.

Per the agreement, NYCHA would have the right to hire one firm to do both design and construction of projects to help expedite repair work.

Cuomo has been critical of NYCHA’s leadership, as well as Mayor Bill de Blasio’s handling of the agency, in recent weeks.

NYCHA representatives deferred requests for comment to the mayor’s office.

Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen sent a letter Monday to state budget director Robert Mujica outlining the specific projects at NYCHA properties that needed the money the most and called for delivery of $200 million to the agency that was promised in the last fiscal budget.

“The clock on those repairs — $100 million for elevator replacement and $100 million to replace boilers at 10 developments — has not even begun. It is time for the State to fulfill its promises and deliver that funding,” Glen wrote.