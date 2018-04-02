NewsPolitics NYCHA state budget deal to be detailed by Cuomo An additional $250 million has been earmarked for the housing authority. Gov. Andrew Cuomo toured a NYCHA complex in the Bronx on March 12. Photo Credit: Lisa L. Colangelo By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Updated April 2, 2018 1:19 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Gov. Andrew Cuomo plans to give more details Monday afternoon on the changes slated for the city’s public housing system. As part of the state budget agreement, Albany provided NYCHA with an additional $250 million — beyond the current pool of $300 million — for repairs at its buildings, and called for the creation of an independent monitor that would oversee all construction projects. The monitor would be chosen by the City Council and a tenants panel. Per the agreement, NYCHA would have the right to hire one firm to do both design and construction of projects to help expedite repair work. recommended reading State budget passes with Uber fee, more education funding The budget has an impact on the city's schools, transportation and housing. Cuomo has been critical of NYCHA’s leadership, as well as Mayor Bill de Blasio’s handling of the agency, in recent weeks. NYCHA representatives deferred requests for comment to the mayor’s office. Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen sent a letter Monday to state budget director Robert Mujica outlining the specific projects at NYCHA properties that needed the money the most and called for delivery of $200 million to the agency that was promised in the last fiscal budget. “The clock on those repairs — $100 million for elevator replacement and $100 million to replace boilers at 10 developments — has not even begun. It is time for the State to fulfill its promises and deliver that funding,” Glen wrote. By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.