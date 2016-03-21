Pope Francis’ NYC Fiat up for auction at Charitybuzz

Holy ride.

The hatchback from Pope Francis’ visit to the city is being auctioned off, with the proceeds going to charity, according to Charitybuzz. And by Monday, the 2015 Fiat 500 Lounge Hatchback had fetched 10 bids, with a high bid of $46,000, or about half of its $82,000 estimated value, according to the site.

The car was among those that carried Pope Francis around the city in September as he visited the Sept. 11 memorial, rode through Central Park, and traveled to a mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

The winner of the auction, which closes on March 31 at 3 p.m., will get the car along with a meeting with Cardinal Timothy Dolan in New York, where he will bless the car, according to Charitybuzz. The Archdiocese of New York will also provide a letter of confirmation that the pope used this specific car.

The car features available BeatsAudio™ Premium Sound System, automatic temperature control and premium seats.

The money earned will go to Catholic Schools, Catholic Charities, Catholic Relief Services and Catholic Near East Welfare Association, according to the auction.