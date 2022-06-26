Proud to be back: NYC Pride Parade returns with joy and fear

After a tough weekend in the shadow of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal, New York City’s biggest summer party went on as planned at the NYC Pride March.

A sea of vibrant rainbow colors majestically flew along the West Village Sunday as thousands celebrated the 52nd annual celebration of love and LGBTQ rights.

The first full, in-person pride parade in three years saw a deluge of humanity to herald its return. Beginning on Fifth Avenue and 25th Street, Governor Kathy Hochul kicked-off the march slightly earlier than expected at 11 am with a blast of confetti.

The head of state was trailed closely by Attorney General Letitia James, Senator Chuck Schumer, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine and members of New York City Council.

“Happy Pride everybody! I was the first senator to march in this parade, and now I’m the first senator to march with my daughter and her wife in this parade,” Schumer bellowed while beaming with pride.

Although the occasion was intended to celebrate all sexualities and gender identities, participants also showcased their ire for the overturning of Roe v. Wade and their fear that same-sex marriage may also be reconsidered by the Supreme Court of the United States.

Planned Parenthood marched to cheers from onlookers while others brandished signs denouncing the Supreme Court of the United States. Still, many celebrants refused to allow that dark shadow ruin their pride for being who they are.

It wasn’t a happy occasion for everybody, however.

“Let us back in,” chants could be heard over a barricade on Christopher Street, where members of the Gay Officers Action League decried the NYC Pride Parade’s policy to ban NYPD from marching.

“They are preventing us from marching. We are banned from marching. We are one of you,” one individual said from the Gay Officers Action League.

The NYC Pride Parade route continued from 25th Street and Fifth Avenue down to West 8th Street and then back up toward Seventh Avenue and 15th Street.