A parking dispute outside a Queens hookah bar early Sunday turned deadly when a man stabbed two people and deliberately drove his car into a group of bystanders, killing one person and injuring seven, before speeding off, according to the NYPD.

Police arrested 22-year-old Adrian Harry, of Far Rockaway, in connection with the attack, charging him with murder, assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

Harry got into an argument with two men in a parked car as he was trying to park his white Hyundai Sonata at about 4:30 a.m. outside the XS hookah bar on Liberty Avenue, between 127th and 128th streets, in Richmond Hill, according to police.

The dispute escalated when Harry got out of his car and stabbed both the men in their torsos, Assistant Chief David Barrere said during a news conference Sunday morning.

The stabbing victims, ages 22 and 28, were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center by private means and are expected to survive, police said.

Harry then drove about a half block and mounted the sidewalk at 128th Street, striking six people, Barrere said.

One man, identified as Far Rockaway resident Richardo Chattergoon, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the five others were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, police said. They were in stable condition as of Monday morning.

A call to the hookah bar went unanswered.

With Alison Fox