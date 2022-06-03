Queens man arrested in connection to Brooklyn hate-fueled subway attack

A Queens man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly slashing a man during a hate-fueled argument on a Brooklyn subway.

On June 2, police arrested 24-year-old Nicholas Martin, of Springfield Gardens, in connection to the May 31 attack on a Brooklyn-bound F train.

According to police, at 2:55 p.m. on May 31 a 39-year-old Asian man allegedly got into a verbal dispute with Martin while on board a southbound F train approaching the York Street station. Police say the victim made an anti-Black remark to Martin, who then allegedly got into an argument with the victim and made an anti-Asian remark.

The dispute turned physical, with Martin allegedly pulling out a knife and slashing the victim’s chest and the back of his neck before fleeing the train to parts unknown after the train entered the York Street station. The victim was taken to Brooklyn Hospital for his injuries.

Martin was charged with assault and assault as a hate crime.