Queens subway rider slashed in unprovoked attack

Police say they are searching for a man who slashed a commuter across his face inside a Queens subway station on Saturday night.

The attack unfolded at the entrance to the Kew Gardens–Union Turnpike station on the E and F lines just before 10:30 p.m. on April 12.

Law enforcement sources reported that a 21-year-old man was slashed with a sharp object across his face in an unprovoked assault.

EMS whisked the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was treated for his wound and expected to recover.

Officers from NYPD Transit District 20 were notified of the attack and are searching for the suspect, who is described as wearing a black skull cap, glasses, and a grey sweater.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.